Glenbard North student charged with making threatening remark about principal

A student has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct for allegedly making a threatening remark directed at the principal of Glenbard North High School, authorities said.

Zachary Kurzeja, 18, of the 600 block of Matthews Lane, Carol Stream, appeared at a bond hearing Aug. 25 where Judge Joshua Dieden set bond at $250,000, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Aug. 24, Kurzeja was at the school when he allegedly commented to another individual at the school, “Hey man, if you heard someone shot at principal at the head, don’t look at me.” Following an investigation into the matter, Kurzeja was taken into custody later that day without incident, the release stated.

“With the school year just beginning, I want to remind everyone that my office takes any threat of violence aimed at a school very seriously and anyone suspected of making such a threat will be investigated and charged accordingly,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I thank authorities at Glenbard North High School for contacting law enforcement as well as the Carol Stream Police Department for their quick response in this case.”

“It’s imperative that our children have a safe learning environment free from threats of violence,” Carol Stream Chief of Police William Holmer said in the release.”We can’t afford to take these incidents lightly, and we will do everything we can to maintain the safety of the students and staff in our schools.”