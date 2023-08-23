Man charged with firing gun at car following Downers Grove dispute: authorities

Bond was set at $1 million Wednesday for a Cook County man accused of firing a handgun several times at an occupied vehicle in Downers Grove, authorities said.

Douglas Thigpen, 36, of the 900 block of S. Humphrey Avenue, Oak Park, is charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm-directed at a person or occupied vehicle, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 5:46 a.m. June 9, Downers Grove police responded to a call of shots fired in the 5700 block of Walnut Avenue. It is alleged that the victim and Thigpen were involved in a verbal altercation, and Thigpen got into his vehicle and drove away with the victim following in her vehicle, according to the release.

Thigpen allegedly stopped his vehicle, got out and fired four shots from a Beretta 9 mm handgun at the victim’s vehicle while she still was in the driver’s seat of the car. He then fled the scene.

On Aug. 17, following an investigation into the matter, Judge Joshua Dieden issued a $1 million arrest warrant for Thigpen. Thigpen turned himself in to authorities on Aug. 22, according to the release.

“Discharging a firearm, particularly at an occupied vehicle in a residential area, as alleged against Mr. Thigpen will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force and effect of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of Mr. Thigpen’s alleged actions. I commend the Downers Grove Police Department for their outstanding work in the identification and apprehension of the defendant in this case.”

Thigpen’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19 for arraignment.