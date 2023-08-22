Chicago man charged following auto theft in Downers Grove

Bond was set Tuesday at $150,000 for a Chicago man accused of stealing a 2022 Hyundai Tucson from a house in Downers Grove, authorities said.

Christopher Foxworth, 24, of the 7700 block of South Calumet Avenue, is charged with one count of residential burglary and one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 5:52 a.m. Aug. 18, Downers Grove police responded to a call of a residential burglary and motor vehicle theft in the 1100 block of Hickory Trail. Following an investigation, it is alleged that Foxworth and several unidentified individuals gained access to the home’s attached garage using the built-in garage door opener in a vehicle parked in the driveway of the house. The individuals allegedly started the Tucson in the garage with the key found inside the vehicle and fled the home in the vehicle northbound on Hickory Trail, according to the release.

Authorities found the stolen Tucson at a house in the 15000 block of Oak Street in Dolton. About 11:31 a.m. Aug. 21, Foxworth was seen leaving the residence in Dolton. After a brief conversation outside the house, police tried to take Foxworth into custody at which time he fled on foot. He was arrested after a brief foot pursuit and transported back to DuPage County, according to the release.

“The allegations that a convicted felon who is currently out on bond, entered the attached garage of an innocent family and stole a vehicle are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “In DuPage County, we will not stand for this type of alleged invasion and thanks to the outstanding work of the Downers Grove Police Department, one of the suspects in this case has been arrested and now faces multiple felony charges.

“As the investigation continues, I have complete confidence that the Downers Grove Police Department’s continued efforts will result in the charging of additional defendants in this case. No one should have to live in fear for their personal safety while in the comfort of their own home. A home is a family’s sanctuary and when crimes such as alleged in this case occur, every household in the community can be shaken to the core, wondering if they are next.”

An investigation into the matter continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.

Foxworth’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19 for arraignment.