Two Milwaukee women charged with stealing fragrances from Lombard Von Maur

Bond was set Aug. 17 for two women accused of stealing from the Lombard Yorktown Mall Von Maur store.

Trenity Jackson, 20, and Maniyah Lovett-Henderson, 21, both of Milwaukee, Wis., appeared at a bond hearing where Judge Mia McPherson issued personal recognizance bonds of $50,000 for both women, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Both defendants are charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft. Additionally, Jackson is charged with one count of possession of burglary tools, the release stated.

On Aug. 16 at approximately 7:08 p.m.,Lombard police responded to a call of a retail theft at Von Maur, 145 Yorktown Center. The two women, later identified as Jackson and Lovett-Henderson, allegedly entered the store and filled a shopping cart and silver tote bag with high-end designer fragrances and left the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the release.

Jackson allegedly entered the store with an anti-theft device removing magnet. At approximately 7:14 p.m., Lombard police located the defendants in a vehicle approximately 200 yards from the store and conducted a traffic stop. Both defendants were taken into custody. The value of the merchandise stolen from the store is approximately $2,878.

“The allegations that these two women, one of them in possession of an anti-theft defeating device, entered the Von Maur store, helped themselves to more than $2,800 worth of merchandise and then simply walked out without paying, are alarming,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The fact that within 10 minutes of the initial call out, both defendants found themselves in police custody and facing serious felony charges is a testament to the truly outstanding work of the Lombard Police Department.”

“The extremely quick apprehension of the defendants in this case sends the unmistakable message that in DuPage County, if you commit this type of crime, you will be caught, charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Berlin said.

The next court appearance for both defendants is scheduled for Sept. 18 for arraignment.