Bond set at $1 million for two men accused of robbing Lombard gas station

Bond was set at $1 million Wednesday for two Cook County residents accused of robbing a Lombard gas station at knifepoint, authorities said.

David Bonner, 50, of the 1700 block of North Luna, Chicago, and Brianne Crannell, 22, of the 1000 block of Devon Avenue, Park Ridge, have both been charged with one count of armed robbery, a Class X Felony, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 7:02 a.m. Aug. 8, Lombard police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Marathon Gas Station, 931 E. Roosevelt Road.

Following an investigation, it is alleged that Crannell, Bonner, and a third individual drove to the Marathon Gas Station. Crannell allegedly entered the gas station, purchased a bag of Cheetos and returned to the car. Bonner then allegedly entered the gas station with a ski mask covering his face. He allegedly approached the gas station store clerk, brandished a knife and took about $210 from the cash register and multiple boxes of cigarettes. He then allegedly left the store, got back into the car with Crannell and the third individual and drove off, according to the release.

The vehicle fled from the police onto east Interstate 290, where Bonner, Crannell and the third individual eventually exited the car and fled on foot. All three were taken into custody after a short foot chase. Police allegedly recovered a knife inside the vehicle, authorities said.

“The allegations that these two defendants robbed a gas station store clerk at knifepoint in daylight hours are extremely serious,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Once again, the quick arrest of the defendants and the million dollar bonds set in this case send a strong message that violent crime will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

“I would like to thank the officers and detectives of the Lombard Police Department for their diligent investigation in this matter and I would like to extend our gratitude to the Melrose Park Police Department, Bellwood Police Department, Villa Park Police Department and the Illinois State Police for their efforts in apprehending the offenders,” Lombard Chief of Police Tom Wirsing said in the release.

The next court appearance for both defendants is scheduled for Sept. 5 for arraignment.