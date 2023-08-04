Glendale Heights village president indicted for disorderly conduct

A DuPage County grand jury has indicted the Glendale Heights village president on two counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report on two separate occasions, authorities said.

A personal recognizance arrest warrant was issued Aug. 3 for Chodri Ma Khokhar, 66, of the 1500 block of President Street. Khokhar turned himself in to authorities on Aug. 3 where he was processed and subsequently released, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

According to the Indictment, on April 26 and again on May 12, Khokhar claimed he was the victim of an assault in a police report he filed with the Glendale Heights Police Department that states “an offense was committed, being assault” and that he filed that report “knowing at the time of the transmission that there was no reasonable grounds for believing that the offense had been committed,” according to the release.

“I thank the grand jury for their time and dedication to the rule of law,” Berlin said. “I also thank the Glendale Heights Police Department for their thorough investigation into this matter as well as Assistant State’s Attorney Lynn Cavallo for her efforts,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

Khokhar’s next court appearance is scheduled Sept. 11 for arraignment.