Aurora man faces drug-induced homicide charges in connection with death of Wheaton man

An Aurora man has been charged with supplying cocaine to a Wheaton man resulting in a fatal overdose, authorities said.

Bond was set at $500,000 for Markwon Wilson, 21, of the 1700 block of Ravine Park Lane, who is charged with one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, in the death of 62-year-old Raul Torres of Wheaton, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On July 12, Judge Joshua Dieden issued a $750,000 with 10% to apply arrest warrant for Wilson. Wilson was arrested by Wheaton detectives and Winnebago County sheriff’s deputies on July 26.

About 4:30 p.m. March 29, 2021, Wheaton police officers and paramedics responded to a call in the 2000 block of West Roosevelt Road for an unresponsive male, later identified as Torres.

Authorities found Torres, unconscious and not breathing, on the living room couch with a pipe in his hand and a white powdery substance, later identified as cocaine, on the floor in front of him. Torres was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Police later identified Wilson as the individual who allegedly supplied Torres with the illegal narcotics. On March 29, 2021, Wilson allegedly went to Torres’ home and sold him cocaine. Torres allegedly ingested the drugs Wilson supplied him and died as a result of a drug overdose, according to the release.

Wilson was arrested on July 26. He appeared at his bond hearing the following day. He currently is facing a manufacture/delivery of 400-900 grams of cocaine charge (Class Super X) out of Winnebago County.

“Illegal narcotics continue to take thousands of lives each year,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “These souls are lost forever while those who supplied the deadly doses make money from death, as alleged in this case. The charges filed today should send a shiver down the spine of anyone who makes the mistake of selling drugs in DuPage County where we look at every illegal narcotics overdose case as the potential result of criminal action committed by the supplier. My sincere condolences go out to Mr. Torres’ family and friends on their loss.”

Wilson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23 for arraignment.