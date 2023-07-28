Woman faces weapons charges after allegedly attempting to bring gun into DuPage County Courthouse

A Cook County woman has been charged with bringing a loaded weapon into the DuPage County Courthouse, authorities said.

Suheir Barham, 47, of the 9100 block of Melvina Avenue, Oak Lawn, appeared at a bond hearing Thursday afternoon where Judge Joshua Dieden set bond at $100,000, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Barham is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon in a courthouse and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Barham posted the necessary $10,000 bond on Friday and was released from custody.

On July 27, at approximately 9:01 a.m.,Barham placed her backpack on the conveyor belt metal detector and then proceeded through the security checkpoint at the DuPage County Courthouse. When Barham’s backpack went through the metal detector, a sheriff’s deputy allegedly observed a firearm in the backpack. The deputy retrieved a loaded, Sig Sauer 9mm handgun with one bullet in the chamber from the backpack. Deputies took Barham into custody at this time.

“I commend the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office for their heads-up work on this case,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Every day, the DuPage County Government Complex, which includes the County Courthouse, receives thousands of visitors. These individuals have every right to feel safe while conducting their business with the county. Additionally, DuPage County employees should not have to worry about their safety while at work. While at the county complex, we all rely on the sheriff’s office for our safety and I have every confidence in Sheriff Mendrick and his team that while here we can concentrate on our business and not worry about our personal safety.”

Barham’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21 for arraignment.