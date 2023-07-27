Authorities: Minnesota man charged with murder at Villa Park train station

A Minnesota man has been charged with the murder of 62-year-old James Kelly following an altercation at the Villa Park train station in July 2022, authorities said.

Gregory Matthews, 30, of St. Paul, appeared at a bond hearing Thursday where Judge Michael Reidy granted the state’s motion to deny bond, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Matthews is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of robbery – victim 60 years or older, a Class 1 Felony. On July 13, Judge Joshua Dieden issued a $1 million full cash arrest warrant for Matthews, according to the release.

About 7:01 p.m. July 10, 2022, Villa Park police responded to the Villa Park train station on Ardmore Avenue for a call of a disturbance. Officers found Kelly unconscious, lying on his back with blood coming out of his right ear and other locations on his face and head, according to the release. He was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. On Dec. 3, 2022, Kelly died as a result of complications of blunt force injuries to his head, according to the release.

Following an extensive investigation into the murder, authorities identified Matthews as a suspect. Kelly allegedly was alone on the train station platform when he was approached by Matthews. Matthews allegedly punched Kelly, causing him to fall to the ground, according to the release. After striking Kelly, Matthews stole Kelly’s cell phone and fled the scene.

In July 2023, Matthews was arrested in Minnesota for a disturbance at a train station. He was taken into custody on this case and subsequently charged with Kelly’s murder in DuPage County. He waived extradition and was returned to DuPage County on July 22.

“There is absolutely no justification for this alleged unprovoked attack on Mr. Kelly,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The fatal, senseless act of violence alleged in this case will not be tolerated and will be aggressively prosecuted. I commend the Villa Park Police Department for their tremendous efforts in this case. Their hard work and commitment to justice is what enabled us to file first degree murder charges against Mr. Matthews for the murder of James Kelly.”

“First and foremost, the Villa Park Police Department offers our sincere condolences to the family and friends of James Kelly,” Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said in the release. “Mr. Kelly did not deserve to be a victim of senseless violence. As a society, we must work together, stronger more than ever, to fight against the scourge of violent criminals who think nothing to attack an innocent person.

Matthews’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11 for arraignment.