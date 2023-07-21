Bond set for duo charged with taking police on high-speed chase

Bond has been set at for a pair of individuals accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after allegedly stealing merchandise from a Walgreens in Lombard, authorities said.

Kionna Kemp, 23, of the 700 block of Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago, and Devan Flax, 19, of the 4800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago, each appeared at a bond hearing this morning where Judge Brian Telander set bond at $25,000 with 10% to apply for Kemp and at $100,000 with 10% to apply for Flax, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Kemp is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and Flax is charged with one count of burglary, according to the release.

About 1:11 p.m. July 19, Lombard police responded to a call of a burglary that had occurred at Walgreens, 309 W. St. Charles Road.

Flax allegedly entered the Walgreens and went to the pharmacy where he umped over the counter, broke a cabinet containing pharmaceuticals and stole nearly 8,000 tablets of Xanax, Hydrocodone and Acetaminophen and Codeine, according to the release. He then left the store and entered a car driven by Kemp.

While checking the area for the vehicle, police located a green Jeep driven by Kemp. When police tried to initiate a traffic stop, Kemp failed to stop. He allegedly disobeyed multiple stop signs and traffic control devices and was traveling at times in excess of 95 mph. Kemp drove southbound on Route 53 away from the officer ultimately making her way to the eastbound Interstate 290 ramp where the vehicle was disabled using spike strips deployed by Oak Brook police, according to the release.

The vehicle continued to travel on the ramp until it was blocked in traffic and forced to stop. The defendants were taken into custody at this time, according to the release.

“This most recent case of fleeing from the police is extremely disturbing as it occurred in the middle of the afternoon along residential streets and major thoroughfares through the county,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “To make matters worse, it is alleged that the passenger in the fleeing vehicle had just stolen thousands of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy. Thankfully, no innocent motorists or pedestrians were injured or killed. Once again, I remind the motoring public, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over, as not doing so will only makes matters worse.”

The next court appearance for Kemp is scheduled for Aug. 15. Flax’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 16.