Man who led officers on high-speed chase gets 20-year prison sentence

A Chicago man accused of leading Illinois state troopers and Hinsdale police on a high-speed chase while driving a stolen vehicle has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Kevonta Robinson, 21, appeared in court Thursday where he entered a plea of guilty to one count of Armed Violence, a Class X Felony, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Sept. 28, 2021, Robinson appeared at a hearing where bond was set at $1 million with 10% to apply. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that time

On Friday, Robinson again appeared in court where he entered a plea of guilty to one count of unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 Felony. On this charge, Judge Michael Reidy sentenced Robinson to five years in prison. The two sentences will be served concurrently.

About 3:42 p.m. Sept. 27, 2021, an Illinois state trooper saw a 2016 Honda CRV traveling westbound on Interstate 290 near Mannheim Road at a high rate of speed driving on the shoulder. While observing the vehicle, the trooper learned that the Honda was carjacked out of Cook County earlier that day and involved in two armed robberies, according to the release.

The trooper attempted to stop the car, but the driver, later determined to be Robinson, ignored the trooper’s attempts and continued to drive, eventually exiting the expressway on the southbound Interstate 294 ramp to westbound Ogden Avenue leading into DuPage County, according to the release.

While driving on Ogden Avenue, Robinson drove into oncoming traffic and disobeyed the red light at Ogden Avenue and Oak Street. Robinson then traveled southbound on Oak Street, disobeyed a stop sign and came to a stop near Oak Street and Fuller Road where he exited the vehicle and fled on foot, according to the release.

While fleeing, Robinson ran through a residential area and briefly paused in a resident’s back yard before being arrested while hiding in a detached residential garage on Oak Street. Through the course of their investigation, authorities recovered a loaded Beretta 9 mm pistol with one bullet in the chamber in the back yard where Robinson had paused during the foot pursuit.

“With a complete disregard for public safety and in a stolen vehicle, Mr. Robinson led police on a high-speed chase in the middle of the afternoon just blocks from a grammar school,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. ”To compound matters, in an attempt to avoid capture, Mr. Robinson fled on foot, running from the police through a residential neighborhood with a loaded weapon, again in the middle of the afternoon.