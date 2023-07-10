Addison man charged with aggravated fleeing, eluding following high-speed chase

Bond was set Friday at $75,000 for an Addison man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase.

Nikko De Pasquale, 29, of the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue, is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and multiple petty traffic offenses. De Pasquale is currently on parole for unauthorized use of a weapon by a felon and escape charges, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 11:57 p.m. July 6, Villa Park police observed a red 2002 Pontiac coupe traveling northbound an Ardmore Avenue disobey a stop sign at a high rate of speed at Jackson Street. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to the release.

Instead of pulling over, De Pasquale allegedly made a U-turn and accelerated away from police. It is alleged that De Pasquale reached speeds of more than 89 mph in a 25-mph zone. After police successfully deployed a mobile stop stick, which deflated the rear passenger tire, De Pasquale allegedly continued to lead officers on a pursuit onto eastbound Interstate 290.

De Pasquale continued on the expressway when a second mobile stop stick was used to deflate the front passenger tire. De Pasquale exited Interstate 290 at the North Avenue exit in Elmhurst, drove into Northlake, made another U-turn and re-entered Interstate 290 westbound. After entering the expressway, the vehicle came to a stop near York Street at which time police took De Pasquale into custody, according to the release.

“Unfortunately, we have yet to see a significant decrease in the number of cases involving defendants fleeing from police,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This type of conduct is extremely dangerous and puts not only the driver at risk, but also puts the police officers involved and the public in harm’s way. Again, I urge all motorists, if you see flashing lights behind you, pull over.”

“The law enforcement community and citizens in DuPage County will not tolerate the dangerous alleged actions committed by the defendant,” Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Riva said in the release. “When an offender drives away from the police at a high rate of speed there is a complete disregard for the lives of those around them. The Villa Park Police Department is committed to going after, and arresting, all who jeopardize the safety and welfare of this community and surrounding communities. We are all in this together to maintain a safe way of life for all.”

De Pasquale’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 31 for arraignment.