Third man convicted in Downers Grove carjacking

A Chicago man was found guilty Wednesday of hijacking a woman’s car from her garage in Downers Grove.

The jury returned its guilty verdict against Martavious Robinson, 20, formerly of the 6400 block of South Peoria Street, Chicago, after about four hours of deliberations following a two-day-long jury trial, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The jury found Robinson guilty of one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class X felony, according to the release.

On Nov. 30, 2019, Downers Grove police responded to a carjacking on Prairie Avenue. An investigation found that the victims, two females, were sitting in a vehicle in their driveway when they were approached by a masked, armed individual, later identified as Robinson, according to the release.

The man ordered the women out of their car and drove off in it. Further investigation into recent carjackings found that three individuals, Emanuel Embry, 23, and Daysean Washington-Davis, 22, both of Chicago, and allegedly Robinson, were involved in an armed carjacking in Warrenville on Dec. 13. Police arrested Robinson on Dec. 13, 2019.

On Dec. 17, 2019, authorities took Washington-Davis into custody from his apartment and several hours later they apprehended Embry in Chicago. Embry and Washington-Davis have previously entered pleas of guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and were both sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to the release.

“In late 2019, three men, Martavious Robinson, Emanuel Embry and Daysean Washington-Davis embarked on a short-lived crime spree, carjacking multiple victims in Downers Grove and the surrounding area,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Two of the men, Embry and Washington-Davis, each pled guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, a Class X felony, and were sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The final guilty verdict in this case sends the message that in DuPage County we will not tolerate this type of violent gun crime that terrorizes entire communities leaving residents to fear for their personal safety.”

Robinson’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 28 for return of the pre-sentence report. He is eligible for a maximum sentence of up to 45 years in prison.