Florida man charged with fleeing, eluding police in high-speed chase

Bond was set at $100.000 Friday for a Florida man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase, authorities said.

Omar Castro, 22, of Riverview, Florida, is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including two counts of aggravated speeding in a construction zone, reckless driving and driving while license suspended, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 8:28 p.m. June 22, an Elmhurst police officer responded to a call of a stolen motor vehicle near Route 83 and North Avenue. When the officer located the vehicle, later determined to be driven by Castro, Castro allegedly put his car in reverse and proceeded south on Route 83, according to the release.

As the officer pursued, Castro allegedly reached speeds of about 107 mph in a 45-mph zone and disobeyed three traffic lights. Near 16th Street, he completed a U-turn and continued driving north on Route 83 reaching speeds of about 100 mph in a 35-mph construction zone, at which time the pursuing officer lost sight of the vehicle, according to the release.

A short time later, the vehicle was located abandoned in a school parking lot. Police responded to the school parking and about 8:42 p.m., located Castro about one block away from the school. He was then taken into custody after a brief struggle with the officers, according to the release.

“The type of behavior alleged against Mr. Castro is extremely dangerous and poses a threat not only to the driver, but also puts the police officers involved and motoring public at great risk,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Thankfully, no innocent motorists or bystanders were injured or worse as a result of Mr. Castro’s alleged actions. One again I want to remind the public, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Leading police on a high-speed chase is not the answer and will only make matters worse.”

“The law enforcement community and citizens in DuPage County will not tolerate the dangerous alleged actions committed by the defendant in a stolen vehicle,” Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said in the release. “Time and again we have observed subjects in a stolen vehicle go on to commit future acts of violence. That is why if a stolen vehicle is observed, we will do all we can to take that subject into custody as safely and swiftly as possible.

“When an offender drives away from the police at a high rate of speed there is a complete disregard for the lives of those around them. The Villa Park Police Department is committed to going after and arresting all who jeopardize the safety and welfare of this community and surrounding communities. We are all in this together to maintain a safe way of life for all.”

Castro’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 27 for arraignment.