Woodridge to observe moment of silence on anniversary of 2021 tornado

The village of Woodridge is inviting the community to gather on Tuesday for a moment of silence in honor of Woodridge’s heart, resilience and healing since the 2021 tornado that damaged hundreds of homes and businesses in Woodridge and neighboring towns, according to a village news release.

An invocation will be given by the Rev. Norbert Raszeja from Woodridge’s St. Scholastica Parish. The invocation will be held at Duffy’s Pavilion located next to the Woodridge Park District Athletic Recreation Center, 8201 Janes Ave.

The invocation will occur at 11:10 a.m. This time is intentional and is in recognition of the time that the tornado touched the ground in Naperville, which was 11:10 pm on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event is encouraged to take their own Moment of Silence from wherever they are at this time.