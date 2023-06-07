Woodridge man drowns while attempting to swim across lake

A man died Sunday after drowning in a Woodridge lake, authorities said.

Kleyvin Cundapi-Contreras, 33, of Woodridge, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was pronounced dead, according to Woodridge police.

Police on Sunday received several 911 calls reporting a man drowning in a lake on the north side of the Windsor Lakes Apartment complex.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Lane and were directed to the area of the lake where the man was last seen. A Woodridge police officer entered the lake but was unable to find the subject. Members of the Lisle-Woodridge and

Darien-Woodridge Fire departments arrived and located the subject in the water, police said.

An investigation revealed that Cundapi-Contreras entered the lake in an attempt to swim across and back. He entered the lake on the south side and swam across but during the return lap he went under the water and didn’t come back up. His father then entered the water but was unable to locate him, police said.