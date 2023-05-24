Eighteen-year sentence handed down for man involved in burglary, theft at Hinsdale auto dealership

A Cook County man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the burglary and theft of a high-end vehicle from a Hinsdale auto dealership, authorities said.

RaJohn Stewart, 26, formerly of County Club Hills, on March 16 entered a plea of guilty to one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 1 Felony. Stewart appeared at a bond hearing on May 18 where bond was set at $250,000, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office news release.

On May 17, 2021, at approximately 2:21 a.m., Hinsdale police responded to an activated burglar alarm at Land Rover/Jaguar of Hinsdale Auto Dealership, 336 E. Ogden Ave. Upon their arrival, officers found a broken window in an overhead garage door with glass inside. While investigating at the dealership, police were dispatched to another alarm at Continental Motor Sports, 420 E. Ogden Ave., the release stated.

At Continental Motor Sports, officers found a broken window at the dealership and a running 2018 red Ferrari convertible, valued at more than $250,000, driven outside of the service bay and into the rear lot. When officers encountered an individual with a crowbar next to the padlock on the rear gate, the individual ran to and entered a nearby car and fled the scene, according to the release.

Police located the fleeing vehicle and disabled it at which time four individuals, Stewart and three juveniles, fled the vehicle on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Stewart was taken into custody, the release stated.

“This afternoon, Judge O’Hallaren Walsh sentenced Mr. Stewart to eighteen years in the penitentiary for his role in the theft of a $250,000 Ferrari,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “

The quick apprehension, prosecution and significant sentence sends the message that in DuPage County, my office and law enforcement are 100% committed to protecting our businesses from violent criminal activity such as that committed by Mr. Stewart and his co-defendants.”

The cases against the juvenile co-defendants are closed with the juveniles receiving sentences to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice.