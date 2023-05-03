Registered sex offender accused of loitering near York High School

A Villa Park man who is currently on probation for possession of child pornography is accused of loitering within 500 feet of York Community High School in Elmhurst on at least three occasions, authorities said.

Yuusef Husain, 36, of the 800 block South Summit Avenue, appeared at a bond hearing Tuesday where Judge Joshua Dieden who set bond at $250,000. The state had asked for a bond of $1 million. Husain is charged with one count of unlawful for child sex offender to loiter within 500 feet of school property, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Recently, Elmhurst police received numerous reports of young girls being watched and followed by a man while leaving school for the day. Through the course of their investigation, the police identified Husain as a suspect.

On at least three occasions between April 12 and April 28, between 3:45 p.m. and 3:55 p.m., Hussain allegedly was within 500 feet of the Elmhurst school for approximately 10 to 20 minutes on each occasion, the report stated.

On May 1, DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden issued a $250,000 arrest warrant for Husain. Husain was arrestedTuesday morning while allegedly driving around York Community High School neighborhoods while students were waiting at their bus stops, the release stated.

“As a registered child sex predator, Mr. Husain is prohibited from loitering within 500 hundred feet of a school,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.”This sex offender registration requirement is not optional. It is alleged that on several occasions, Mr. Husain violated this order and will now face not only today’s new charges, but will also now face a petition from my office to revoke his probation.”

“There is no responsibility more important to the Elmhurst Police Department than protecting the children of our community” Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said in the release. “I wish to thank the detectives who conducted surveillance operations of this sex offender during the course of the investigation and those who took him into custody.”

Husain’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 22 for arraignment.