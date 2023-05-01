Man gets 40-year sentence for participation in Downers Grove carjacking

A Chicago man who participated in hijacking a pregnant woman’s car from her driveway has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Emanuel Embry, 23, formerly of the 100 block of North Wood Street, Chicago, appeared in court Monday where Judge Michael Reidy handed down the sentence, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On July 7, 2022, Embry entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, a Class X felony, the release stated.

On Oct. 17, 2022, Reidy sentenced one of Embry’s co-defendants, Daysean Washington-Davis, 22, formerly of the 2200 block of Marshall Blvd., Chicago, to 40 years in prison. The case against Embry’s other co-defendant, Martavious Robinson, 20, formerly of the 6400 block of South Peoria Street, Chicago, is scheduled to go to trial on June 27, according to the release.

Robinson is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of armed robbery with a firearm, both Class X felonies.

On Dec. 13, 2019, at approximately 2:27 p.m., Downers Grove police responded to a carjacking that had occurred on Hawkins Street. An investigation found that the victim, a pregnant woman, was sitting in her vehicle in her driveway when she was approached by two masked, armed individuals, later identified as Embry and allegedly Robinson, the released stated.

The men allegedly ordered the woman out of her vehicle and drove off in her car. Washington-Davis was the driver of the vehicle that brought Embry and allegedly Robinson to the Hawkins Street address. A friend of the victim observed the alleged carjacking and followed the stolen vehicle.

When the stolen vehicle was stopped in traffic, the victim’s friend approached the car at which time the occupants exited the vehicle and fled. As the victim’s friend moved the victim’s vehicle off the roadway, one of the offenders entered the victim’s friend’s car and drove away, the report stated.

Authorities arrested Robinson on Dec. 13, 2019. Four days later, police took Washington-Davis into custody from his apartment, and several hours later police arrested Embry in Chicago. Further investigation into recent carjackings found that the same three individuals, Washington-Davis, Embry, and allegedly Robinson were involved a previous armed carjacking in Warrenville on Dec. 13, 2019.

“In late 2019, within two weeks’ time, Mr. Embry, Mr. Washington-Davis, and allegedly Mr. Robinson terrorized DuPage County residents carjacking multiple victims at gunpoint during their short-lived crime spree,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Violent gun crimes such as these will not be tolerated in DuPage County as they claim not just the immediate victims but have a chilling effect on the entire community as well leaving residents on edge, concerned for their personal safety. This afternoon, Judge Reidy sentenced Mr. Embry to 40 years behind bars for his role in this violent crime. Combined with Mr. Washington-Davis’s 40-year sentence, the message is clear, if you commit a violent crime in DuPage County, you will be held accountable.”