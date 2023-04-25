Man charged in attempted Lombard gas station robbery

Bond was set Tuesday at $100,000 for a Chicago man accused of attempting to rob at gunpoint a Lombard gas station.

Jaedan Cunningham, 18, of the 7900 block of South Morgan Street, is charged with one count of attempt armed robbery, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On April 24, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Lombard police responded to a call of a man who allegedly threatened at gunpoint an employee at the Shell gas station located at Roosevelt and Westmore-Meyers roads.

Upon their arrival, police located a man matching the description of the suspect, later identified as Cunningham, near the gas station. When Cunningham saw the officers, he allegedly fled on foot. Following a short foot pursuit, police arrested Cunningham, the release stated.

Cunningham allegedly was in possession of an unloaded semi-automatic pistol when he was taken into custody. Following an investigation, it is alleged that Cunningham entered the gas station, pointed a gun approximately 12 inches away from the clerk’s face and ordered her to unlock the safe, according to the release.

Cunningham told the clerk “this is a robbery” but eventually fled the gas station once the clerk told him that she was unable to open the safe. Cunningham fled the gas station once he realized he had locked himself out of his car, according to the release.

“The type of violent gun crime alleged in this case is extremely serious and those accused of such behavior will quickly find themselves arrested and charged,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I commend the Lombard police officers involved in this incident for their swift response to the initial call and for the quick apprehension of the suspect.”

“I would like to thank the men and women of the Lombard Police Department for their excellent work apprehending the subject,” Wirsing said. “I would also like to thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office for their legal guidance on this case and for their continued support of law enforcement.”

Cunningham’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 22, 2023, for arraignment in front of Judge Reidy.