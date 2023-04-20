Woman, teenage daughter charged with burglary, retail theft

Bond has been set for a woman accused of collaborating with two 17-year-old girls, one of whom is the woman’s daughter, to steal merchandise from several DuPage County retail businesses.

Dana Durrenberger, 39, of the 4900 block of S. Wilcott Street, Chicago, appeared at a bond hearing this morning where Judge Brian Telander set bond at $50,000, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Durrenberger is charged with one count of contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor three counts of burglary and one count of retail theft, the release stated.

On April 19, 2023, at approximately 2:18 p.m., Oak Brook police received information regarding a vehicle that had allegedly committed a burglary at the Marshalls at the Yorktown Mall.

Police located the vehicle parked outside a Walgreens store in Oak Brook. Officers observed three individuals, later identified as Durrenberger and two female juveniles, exit the Walgreens with merchandise in their handbags. Officers continued to follow the car to the Ulta store located on 22nd Street in Oak Brook where the three individuals allegedly exited the vehicle and entered the store.

Once inside the store, Durrenberger allegedly created a distraction while the two juveniles placed various makeup items in their handbags. All three individuals exited the store, at which time they were taken into custody. The trio allegedly stole approximately $350 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, approximately $1,610 worth of merchandise from Ulta and approximately $800 worth of merchandise from Walgreens.

“What I find particularly upsetting about this case is the allegation that Ms. Durrenberger was working in concert with the juveniles, one of whom is her daughter, to steal merchandise from these establishments,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The cooperation between the agencies involved in this case, which led to the quick apprehension of the defendants, sends the message that law enforcement in DuPage County remains vigilant to our commitment of ensuring the safety of our shoppers and businesses.”

“I would like to recognize our officers’ continued pro-active efforts and their well-executed plan in this case, taking the suspects into custody without incident,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release.

The next court appearance for Durrenberger is scheduled for May 18 for arraignment.

The juveniles, who have each been charged with two counts of burglary and two count of retail theft, appeared at a detention hearing where Judge Demetrios Panoushis ordered that one of the girls be detained until her next court appearance, which is scheduled for April 21, while the other girl was released on home detention.