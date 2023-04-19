Stickney man sentenced to 14 years on drug conspiracy charges

A former Stickney man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison the for coordinating the transportation and accepting the delivery of more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl.

Jerry De Jesus Rodriguez Hernandez, 25, appeared in court Wednesday this morning in front of Judge Daniel Guerin, who handed down the sentence.

On Feb. 1, De Jesus Rodriguez Hernandez entered a plea of guilty to one count of calculated criminal drug conspiracy, a Class X felony, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police became aware of a large fentanyl delivery from California that De Jesus Rodriguez Hernandez had arranged to take place in late December 2020, according to the release.

On Dec. 24, 2020, while under surveillance of authorities, De Jesus Rodriguez Hernandez took delivery of approximately 10,581.5 grams of fentanyl. He was taken into custody at this time. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County jail on a bond of $2 million since that time, the release stated.

It is estimated that the amount of fentanyl recovered in this case is enough to kill more than five million adults, according to the release.

“The sheer amount of fentanyl that Mr. De Jesus Rodriguez Hernandez intended to flood our streets with is staggering,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “If not for the truly outstanding work of the Illinois State Police and DuMeg, more than 10 kilograms of perhaps the most dangerous street drug available today would have found its way to communities throughout Illinois. That is more than enough to kill the entire population of DuPage County five times.

“I commend the Illinois State Police and DuMEG for their work on this case and for their constant efforts in keeping our communities drug-free. I also thank the Clarendon Hills and Downers Grove Police Departments for their assistance in this case ...”

De Jesus Rodriguez Hernandez will be required to serve 75% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.