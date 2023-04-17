Three charged with burglary, retail theft following high-speed chase

Bond has seen set for a trio of individuals accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after allegedly stealing merchandise from the Oak Brook T.J. Maxx located in the Shops at Oak Brook.

Russell Miller, 24, of the 9000 block of S. Brandon Avenue, Chicago; Zhane Ball, 28, of Iowa City, Iowa; and Xavier Miller, 28, of the 8300 block of S. Baker, Chicago, each appeared at a bond hearing last weekend where Judge Joshua Dieden set bond at $350,000 for Russell Miller, $200,000 for Ball and $150,000 for Xavier Miller.

All three defendants are charged with one count of burglary, one count of retail theft, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and five counts of misdemeanor endangering the health or life of a child, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On April 14, at approximately 2:48 p.m., Oak Brook police allegedly observed a GMC Acadia, driven by Russell Miller, parked in the aisle of a parking lot at the Shops at Oak Brook. A short time later, the officers observed two individuals, later identified as Xavier Miller and Ball, exit T.J. Maxx, place some items in the Acadia and then enter the vehicle. The vehicle quickly fled from the parking lot headed eastbound on 22nd Street, the release stated.

Police followed and the Acadia, which made a sudden U-turn and drove through a red light. Police initiated a traffic stop. The Acadia initially stopped for police, but as officers approached the vehicle on foot, the vehicle fled, according to the release.

Police were led on a high-speed pursuit reaching speeds in excess of 75 mph in a 45-mph zone. The pursuit continued near York High School in Elmhurst as students were being released for the day. Miller side swiped a school bus, lost control and crashed into another car. All three defendants were taken into custody at this time, according to the release.

At the scene of the crash, police learned that there were five children in the Acadia ranging in age from two months to 10 years old. Following an investigation into the matter, it is further alleged that Xavier Miller and Ball entered the T.J. Maxx store, selected shoes, socks and handbags totaling approximately $1,701 and left the store without paying for the items, authorities said.

“This most recent case of fleeing from the police is extremely disturbing as it involves five young children in the vehicle as the driver allegedly fled and ultimately crashed his vehicle,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “To make matters worse, the driver allegedly led police on a chase near a school just as students were leaving for the day. Thankfully, no innocent motorists or students were injured or killed.”

“Suspects fleeing from the police is an all-too-common occurrence and needs to stop,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “I’m grateful that no one was seriously injured in this case.”

The next court appearance for all three defendants is scheduled for May 8 for arraignment.