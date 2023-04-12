2 face charges after attack at Villa Park Walmart

Two men are facing criminal charges after an attack Tuesday afternoon at the Walmart on Route 83 in Villa Park.

Willie A. Bridges III, 26, of the 10S500 block of Route 83 in Willowbrook, is charged with aggravated battery. The charges allege that around 3:49 p.m. he ran at a youth and punched him several times in the face, according to DuPage County court records.

The youth was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, according to a Facebook post by Villa Park police.

Bail was set at $50,000 Wednesday morning.

Police tried to stop Bridges and another man from driving away. They pursued the vehicle to Roosevelt Road near I-290 but lost it. Maywood police helped them find it at a residence in Maywood, according to the post.

The driver, Dionte Washington, 25, of the 0-99 block of South 15th Avenue in Maywood, is charged with possession of methamphetamine -- less than 5 grams and attempted fleeing and eluding police, both felonies. He also is charged with driving with a suspended license. Bail was set at $100,000 Wednesday morning.

