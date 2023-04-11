Downers Grove man charged with reckless homicide following fatal crash

A Downers Grove man has been charged with causing a crash that claimed the life of his passenger, 23-year-old Matthew Heffner of Darien.

Jacob Liapis, 21, of the 2200 block of Prentiss Drive, appeared at a bond hearing this morning where Judge Brian Telander set bond at $100,000. Liapis is charged with one count of reckless homicide, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On April 3, at approximately 5:49 p.m., Downers Grove police responded to a call of a single-vehicle accident in the 5400 block of Fairmount Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found Liapis and an unresponsive male, later identified as Heffner.

Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on Heffner and both he and Liapis were transported to a local hospital for medical attention. On April 7, 2023, Heffner, who had been on a ventilator in critical condition since the crash, succumbed to his injuries, the release stated.

Following an investigation into the crash, it is alleged that Liapis was driving his vehicle, a Cadillac ATS, with Heffner in the passenger seat. Liapis was allegedly driving northbound near the 5500 block of Fairmount Avenue at approximately 69 mph in a 25-mph zone when he disobeyed a stop sign and lost control of the Cadillac. The Cadillac became airborne and rolled several times and that Heffner was ejected from the vehicle, the release stated.

“It is alleged that Mr. Liapis’ reckless actions of ignoring a stop sign and excessive speeding cost his best friend, Matthew Heffner, his life,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This tragic loss of a young, promising life will forever change the lives of the friends and family of those who loved Matthew, including Mr. Liapis. Speed limits and stop signs serve a purpose on our roadways, and I urge everyone to drive carefully and obey the law. Ignoring posted speed limits and other signage can result in tragic consequences, as we saw in this case.”

“Our thoughts are with all of the people involved in this tragic incident, not only the families of those involved but those who witnessed this horrific event,” Downers Grove Chief of Police Michael DeVries said in the release. “The safety of the public is our top priority, and reckless driving has no place in our community. The Village of Downers Grove encourages motorists to obey the rules of the road at all times.”

Liapis’ next court appearance is scheduled for April 25 for arraignment.