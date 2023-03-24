Two Chicago men charged with burglary, retail theft after reportedly stealing perfume from Oak Brook Ulta

Bond has been set for two Cook County men accused of stealing perfume from the Oak Brook Ulta Beauty store, authorities said.

Kovadis Stewert, 29, of the 5900 block of South Paulina Street, Chicago, and Antwan Davis, 46, of the 1600 block of South St. Louis, Chicago, each appeared at a bond hearing Friday where Judge Brian Telander set bond at $50,000 for both men.

Both defendants are charged with one count of burglary, one count of retail theft (Class 3 felony) and one count of retail theft (Class 4 felony). Additionally, Stewert is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On March 23, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Oak Brook police responded to the Ulta Beauty store, 2155 22nd St., for a call of a retail theft.

Davis allegedly entered the store alone and went directly to the fragrance section, removed a tote bag he brought with him and filled it with nine fragrances, valued at $1,250. Davis allegedly left the store without paying for the items and got into a vehicle driven by Stewert, which was waiting for him parked along the storefront curb. the two men then drove away, according to the release.

Police located the vehicle a short distance away. Stewert fled from police and allegedly led them on a high-speed chase on Butterfield Road reaching speeds of approximately 78 mph in a 35-mph zone. The vehicle was stopped at Interstate 290 and Mannheim Road after officers deployed spike strips. Both men were arrested at this time, according to the release.

“This is the third time this week that law enforcement in DuPage County found themselves involved in a high-speed chase,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This is also the third time this week that following a high-speed chase, the alleged offenders were taken into custody. These high-speed pursuits must end. We have been lucky so far, but I fear it is only a matter of time before someone gets injured or worse. The criminal behavior alleged against these two men clearly displays their complete disregard for public safety and the rule of law and will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

“Incidents like this are becoming far too common but will not be tolerated in our community,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “Sooner or later the word will spread to the criminal element that the Oak Brook Police Department is committed to being pro-active in combatting retail crimes. I’m grateful that another pursuit ended safely and I’m proud of our officers’ coordinated efforts to stop these fleeing suspects and get them in custody.”

The next court appearance for Davis is scheduled for April 19 for arraignment. The next court appearance for Stewert is scheduled for April 20 for arraignment.