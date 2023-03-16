Benedictine University student charged with possession of child pornography

A Benedictine University student has been charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Joshua Dieden Tuesday issued a $100,000 arrest warrant for Joseph Wilke, 20, of the 5600 block of College Road, Lisle. Later that day, Wilke turned himself in to authorities, posted the necessary 10%, or $10,000, and was released from custody.

He is charged with four counts of dissemination of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography, the release stated.

Through the course of continuing efforts into child pornography, Lisle police received information regarding an IP address possibly engaging in child pornography. Based upon this information, it is alleged that in October 2022, Wilke was in possession of and disseminated videos depicting child pornography, the release stated.

“As I have said many times in the past, child pornography is not a victimless crime,” DuPage County State’ Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Every time one of these images is downloaded or shared on the Internet, child pornography claims another young, innocent victim. To protect these most vulnerable, my office stands ready to vigorously prosecute any allegations of child pornography.

“I would like to stress that these charges are in no way connected to Benedictine University. Authorities at the university have been extremely cooperative throughout this entire case and for that I thank them.”

“The Lisle Police Department will relentlessly pursue anyone engaged in creating, possessing or distributing child pornography, especially in an educational setting,” Lisle Police Chief Kevin Licko said in a statement. “I want to acknowledge our detectives for doing a great job in piecing this investigation together and thank DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s Office for their support of this investigation to hold Mr. Wilke accountable.”