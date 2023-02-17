Lombard man accused of sexually assaulting disabled man in his care

A Lombard man was accused Thursday of sexually assaulting a physically disabled man in his care, authorities said.

Salvador Buenconsejo, 64, of the 19W100 block of 18th Place, appeared at his initial court hearing where Judge Michael Reidy held the case over until Feb. 28 for a hearing on the state’s motion to deny bail.

Buenconsejo is charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault–physical disability and one count of unauthorized video recording. He will remain in custody without bond pending the hearing on the state’s motion to deny bail, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

It is alleged that on Jan. 29, while Buenconsejo was employed as a home caretaker for the victim, who has multiple sclerosis and requires an electric wheelchair for mobility at all times, Buenconsejo sexually assaulted the man, the release stated.

On Jan. 5, also while employed as the victim’s home caretaker, Buenconsejo allegedly video recorded the victim’s genitals without the victim’s knowledge. A family member of the victim became suspicious of Buenconsejo’s behavior and alerted authorities, according to the release.

On Feb. 15, a $300,000 arrest warrant was issued to apply for Buenconsejo. He was taken into custody later that evening.

“The allegations levied against Mr. Buenconsejo are, in a word, unconscionable,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Persons with disabilities rely on others for their day-to-day living. They literally entrust their caregivers with their lives. It is alleged that Mr. Buenconsejo betrayed the trust placed in him in the most vile manner conceivable.”

“The relationship and trust built between a caregiver and patient means everything to the person receiving the care,” Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said in the release. “The alleged actions of the accused in this case have destroyed that trust. It is our sincere hope that the victim and family can move forward and find the care they require and deserve.”