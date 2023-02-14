Woman faces charges after fleeing Villa Park police: authorities

Bond has been set for a Schaumburg woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase following a call of a domestic dispute.

Victoria Nee, 32, of the 500 block of John Court, appeared at a bond hearing Tuesday where Judge Michael Reidy set bond at $25,000, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Nee is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and one count of possession of a fictitious ID card, the release stated.

On Sunday, at approximately 11:26 p.m., Villa Park police were dispatched to InTown Suites, 350 E. Roosevelt Road, for a call of a domestic dispute in a van in the parking lot. Upon their arrival, police located the van and approached it where they discovered a woman, later identified as Nee, seated in the driver’s seat and an unidentified male in the passenger’s seat, authorities said.

When officers tapped on the window, Nee allegedly put the van in drive and fled the scene at which time police returned to their squad car and followed the van. Nee continued fleeing from the officers and ultimately reached speeds of approximately 120 mph on eastbound Interstate 290.

Near the 5900 block of South Mayfield in Chicago, the van became disabled at which time Nee and the man fled on foot but were apprehended by authorities. When police searched the van, they allegedly found numerous credit cards and other forms of identification belonging to other people, according to the release.

“In recent months we have seen an alarming increase of cases involving defendants fleeing from police,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.”This type conduct is extremely dangerous and puts not only the driver at risk, but also puts the police officers involved and general public at great risk. Thankfully, no innocent motorists or bystanders were injured or worse as a result of Ms. Nee’s alleged behavior.”

“The Villa Police officers made a great decision to pursue the subject based on the information known to them at the time” Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said in the release. “The call came out as a domestic and once the subject took off on the officers, the officers were not sure if there was anyone held against their will in a kidnapping situation. The alleged offender led the officers on a high-speed odyssey through several jurisdictions.”

Nee’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 20 for arraignment.