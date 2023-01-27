Cook County man faces multiple weapons charges following arrest in Oakbrook Terrace

Bond was denied Friday for a Cook County man charged with armed habitual criminal, among other offenses.

Michael Ducksworth, 35, of the 15000 block of Myrtle Street, Harvey, appeared at a bond hearing in front of Judge Joshua Dieden who granted the state’s motion to deny bond, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Ducksworth, who is currently on parole for a 2020 unlawful use of a weapon conviction out of Cook County, has been charged with one count each of armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon while on parole, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, illegal possession of a controlled substance and multiple misdemeanor traffic offenses including fleeing or eluding a police officer, the release stated.

On Thursday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Villa Park police ran the license plate of a suspicious vehicle, a 2020 Nissan Kicks SV, to find that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Harvey the previous day. Once backup arrived, police attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the Nissan did not stop, according to the release.

Following an approximately eight-minute-long, two-mile pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop in Oakbrook Terrace. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Ducksworth, allegedly fled the vehicle on foot. As he fled, he allegedly was in possession of a firearm and ignored officers’ commands to drop the weapon, the release stated.

Officers were able to catch Ducksworth and tackle him to the ground at which time Ducksworth allegedly fell on top of the weapon and continued to resist police. Once police eventually restrained Duckworth, he was in possession of a Taurus 380 handgun with five bullets in the magazine as well as two eight-balls of cocaine, the release stated.

“For the second time today, a DuPage County judge denied bond for a defendant accused of committing serious crimes,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The quick apprehension and subsequent denial of bond sends the message that law enforcement in DuPage County takes violent crimes very seriously, and the consequences of being caught here with an illegal, dangerous firearm will be swift and significant.”

“Felons in stolen vehicles will only lead to more violent crime in our respective communities,” Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said in the release. “This is a pattern law enforcement agencies in DuPage have experienced. Once a stolen vehicle is located, the Villa Park Police Department will go to great lengths to stop that vehicle and bring the occupants of a stolen vehicle to justice. In this case, the Villa Park officers and detectives acted swiftly and effectively to take the alleged armed suspect off the streets.”

Ducksworth’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21 for arraignment.