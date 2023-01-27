Bond denied for man charged with firing machine gun in Villa Park neighborhood

Bond has been denied for a Cook County man accused of firing a machine gun multiple times into a residential neighborhood in Villa Park.

Curtis Lyons, 37, of the 2000 block of 6th Avenue, Maywood, appeared at a bond hearing Friday where Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh granted the state’s motion to deny bond.

Lyons is charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of weapon by a felon - machine gun. All charges are a Class X felonies, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Jan. 25, at approximately 8:47 p.m., Villa Park police were dispatched to the area of Chatham Avenue and Plymouth Street for a call of shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers found numerous shell casings in the intersection, the release stated.

Through the course of their investigation, officers developed Lyons as a suspect in the case. Lyons had arranged to sell drugs to an acquaintance and that as Lyons approached the other individual, he opened fire more than 30 times with a Glock 19 mm that had been altered with a switch to allow it to fire as a fully automatic weapon, the release stated. Lyons allegedly fired more than 30 rounds, one of which struck a nearby home, before fleeing the scene.

Villa Park police were able to locate Lyons in a residence on Cornell Avenue where, after executing a search warrant, officers found a 9 mm Glock 19 with a fully automatic switch and a laser light, a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm, a 50-round drum magazine containing eight rounds and approximately $7,000 in cash, according to the release.

“It is alleged that Mr. Lyons put an entire neighborhood at risk when he fired more than thirty shots in a matter of seconds,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.”This type of violent, criminal conduct, as alleged against Mr. Lyons, will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force and effect of the law. Thankfully, no innocent bystanders or anyone in the residence were injured as a result of this alleged behavior.”

“As a community and as a society, we cannot accept acts of violence regardless of circumstances” Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said in the release. “Habitual violent criminals will not abide by the laws set forth in this state and federally. That is why when an act of violence occurs, the community and law enforcement must act swiftly and collaboratively to help bring all who will do harm to justice. It was an incredible amount of great police work done by Villa Park Officers, Detectives and support staff to quickly identify and locate the alleged offender.”

Lyons’ next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23 for arraignment.