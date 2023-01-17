Man faces home invasion, burglary charges in connection with Oak Brook residential break in

Bond was set at $1.5 million Monday for a South American man charged with breaking into an Oak Brook home late last week.

Anibal Miller-Valencia, 21, has been charged with one count of home invasion and one count of residential burglary, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release. If convicted, he faces a penalty of between six to 30 years in prison.

On Jan. 13, at approximately 6:38 p.m., Oak Brook police responded to a call of a home invasion on Luthin Road. Upon their arrival, officers spoke to a female juvenile who was home alone at the time of the incident. Following an investigation, it is alleged Miller-Valencia and two unknown accomplices parked their car a nearby forest preserve parking lot. The two unknown accomplices allegedly left the vehicle while Miller-Valencia waited behind, according to the release.

At approximately 6:31 p.m., Miller-Valencia’s unknown accomplices went to the home on Luthin Road, broke a rear glass door and entered the home. While the accomplices were in the home, the juvenile hid behind a door. After a short time, the two individuals fled into a nearby wooded area. While investigating the incident, police found Miller-Valencia in the forest preserve parking lot seated in the driver’s seat of the car with the car running. He was arrested and taken into custody at this time, the release stated.

“I can’t imagine the terror this young victim must have felt when she heard glass breaking and unknown voices in her house while she was home alone,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Everyone has a right to feel safe in their own home, but for this young victim, that sense of safety has now been shattered. The type of violent behavior alleged in this case also has a crippling effect on the entire community.

“Oak Brook Police Officers work diligently on a daily basis to keep our community safe,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “A person’s home should be their safe haven and this incident violated that space. I’m incredibly proud of our response to this incident and coordinated efforts of 21 other police agencies that responded to assist. I’d like to thank all the agencies that responded with officers, drones, K-9′s and a helicopter, the response was quick and impressive. I’d also like to thank our detectives who worked tirelessly throughout the weekend with State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office to secure charges.”

Miller-Valencia’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 6 for arraignment.