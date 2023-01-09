Ruse burglar in Woodridge posed as water department employee: police

Woodridge police are investigating a ruse burglary that reportedly took place Jan. 7, authorities said.

Woodridge police at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 7 responded to the burglary, which took place near Woodward Avenue and Harcourt Drive.

Police spoke with the homeowner who indicated that a person posing as a water department employee asked to enter the home. As the subject entered the kitchen, additional individuals entered the residence without the owner’s knowledge and removed several items of jewelry, police said.

When the homeowner became suspicious, the fake water employee spoke to unknown persons, via cell phone, and all the subjects left the residence, authorities said.

The vehicle used by the thieves is reportedly stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has additional footage of the vehicle or offenders, is asked to contact the Woodridge Police Department at 630-719-4703. If you have any questions about the identity or validity of a person at your door, you are encouraged to contact 911.