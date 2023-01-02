Authorities: Wheeling man painted swastikas on Elmhurst church

A Wheeling man accused of painting swastikas on an Elmhurst church has been charged with a felony hate crime, authorities said Sunday.

Josef Stumpfoll, 35, also has been charged with one felony count of institutional vandalism.

Judge Robert Miller on Sunday ordered Stumpfoll held in DuPage County jail on $100,000 bail. He would have to post $10,000 to be released from custody.

Authorities said Stumpfoll went to the Pathway Community Church around midnight Dec. 30, painted seven swastikas on the church windows and then fled the area.

An investigation by Elmhurst police led to Stumpfoll, who was taken into custody at his Wheeling home without incident, according to the DuPage state’s attorney’s office.

“It is alleged Mr. Stumpfoll was a prior member and specifically targeted this church,” Elmhurst Police Chief Michael McLean said in a statement.

Stumpfoll is next due in court for his arraignment Jan. 30.

