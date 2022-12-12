Naperville man charged with hate crime

A Naperville man has been charged with committing a hate crime, accused of putting swastika stickers on a candidate’s campaign signs.

Keith Klingeman, 49, of the 400 block of Sheffield Road, was charged on Dec. 9 with two counts of felony hate crime and one count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Klingeman is free on $5,000 bond, after turning himself in to Naperville police Friday.

Authorities say that between Oct. 2-16, Klingeman put homemade swastika stickers, made with a marker, on the campaign signs of DuPage County Board candidate Patricia Gustin, who was running for a District 5 seat.

“The allegations against Mr. Klingeman are simply despicable,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society. All of us deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and anyone who violates this principle based on race, religion or any other hateful prejudice will be held accountable.”

“Naperville strives to be an inclusive community that values diversity, and the actions alleged in this case directly conflict with that mission,” Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said in the news release.

Klingeman’s next court date is Jan. 9.

