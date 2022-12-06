Two boys from Chicago have been charged with stealing a vehicle from a Villa Park automobile repair shop Saturday.

Each is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

A police officer saw a crashed vehicle in the parking lot of Anthony’s Collision Center Inc. on North Avenue, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. As the officer investigated, the Chicago Police Department contacted Villa Park police about a 2021 Kia SUV, allegedly stolen in Villa Park, that had just been stopped on the West Side of Chicago.

Authorities allege the juvenile and other unidentified people drove a stolen vehicle to Anthony’s. One then broke into another car on the lot and crashed it into the vehicle in which the suspects had arrived.

They then entered the Kia and fled.

On Monday, DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco ordered that the two juveniles be released to the custody of their parents. One is due to appear in court on Dec. 19, while the other’s next court date is Jan. 9

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221206/two-boys-charged-with-stealing-suv-at-villa-park-repair-shop