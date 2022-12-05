Bond set for Warrenville man charged with shooting at Lombard residence

Bond was set at $100,000 Monday for a Warrenville man accused of firing six times into a Lombard residence.

Brian Redmond, 31, of the 28000 block of Ferry Road, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of obstructing justice, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release. The state had asked for a bond of $2 million.

On Dec. 2, Lombard police were dispatched to a residence on North Joyce Road for a report of a domestic dispute. Upon their arrival, officers spoke with occupants of the home. It is alleged that earlier that day Redmond was at the home and was asked to leave. Redmond refused and once outside the residence allegedlytold one of the occupants “You know I’ll kill ya, right?” and told another occupant “Watch what I do – you know I’ll shoot you, right?” before leaving the scene.

At approximately 6:58 p.m., Redmond allegedly returned to the house and fired six shots into an upstairs bedroom window. An investigation led by Lombard police led to Redmond, who was taken into custody from his home at approximately 1:30 a.m. the following day without incident, the release stated.

“The type of violent behavior alleged against Mr. Redmond will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force and effect of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Thankfully, no one in the residence was injured as a result of this alleged behavior.”

Redmond’s next court appearance is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 10.