Mail carrier accused of stealing checks charged with identify theft

A postal carrier has been charged with identity theft for allegedly stealing more than 100 checks intended for others from his mail route.

Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday for Keevon Dockery, 22, of the 7500 block of S. Wolcott Avenue, Chicago. Dockery has been charged with five counts of identity theft and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Elmhurst police on Oct. 20 were dispatched to a local business for a report of check fraud involving five checks sent by the business to clients that were fraudulently deposited. An investigation into the matter led to Dockery as a suspect, according to the release.

On Nov. 7, while conducting surveillance, authorities allegedly observed Dockery’s mail truck leave its route and park near a wooded area. Dockery allegedly left the mail truck and walked into the wooded area where he left three mail bins of undelivered United States mail, the release stated.

Authorities continued surveillance and detained Dockery as he was returning to his personal vehicle following his shift. When authorities detained Dockery, he allegedly was in possession of 13 checks totaling approximately $20,000 intended for businesses and residents on his mail route. Further investigation into the matter found that Dockery had allegedly stolen 117 checks totaling approximately $40,000 from businesses and residents on his route, the release stated.

“It is alleged that Mr. Dockery betrayed the public’s trust and stole mail from postal customers,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “I want to stress however, that the alleged actions of one rogue postal carrier is in no way indicative of the hard-working men and women of the U.S. Postal Service who perform their duties with integrity and professionalism day in and day out.”

Dockery’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 7.