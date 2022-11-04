Bond set for five women charged in theft at Woodridge Kohl’s

Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s in Woodridge.

Aalayah Allen, 25; Kenyuanna Gunby, 22; Ahnamarie Brown, 19; and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, all of Milwaukee; and Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Ariz., each appeared at a bond hearing Friday where Judge Daniel Guerin set bond at $40,000 for Brashear, Brown and Allen and $60,000 for Gunby and Jones-Spencer.

All the defendants have been charged with one count each of burglary and misdemeanor mob action. In addition, Brown and Jones-Spencer have been charged with one count of retail theft, while Gunby has also been charged with three counts of misdemeanor aggravated assault, one count each of retail theft, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, misdemeanor reckless driving and other petty traffic offenses, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Thursday, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Woodridge police were dispatched to Kohl’s,1001 75th St., for a report of a theft in progress. Police spotted a vehicle suspected of being involved in the theft disobey a stop light at 75th Street and Dunham Road, according to the release.

Police activated their lights and sirens at which point the vehicle, allegedly driven by Gunby, allegedly sped up and attempted to flee officers. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle blew out a front tire and pulled into a gas station at which time the defendants were taken into custody, the release stated.

It is alleged that three of the defendants, each with large bags, went into Kohl’s and immediately began filling the bags with clothing. After approximately three minutes, the three women fled the store and entered the vehicle involved in the pursuit, according the release.

It is further alleged that the other two defendants remained in the vehicle while the thefts took place. It is further alleged that when officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun with one round in the chamber. The handgun has been sent to the crime lab for analysis, the release stated.

“The allegations that these five defendants drove to DuPage County to commit a retail theft in the middle of the afternoon and then attempted to flee authorities, putting the motoring public at risk, will not be tolerated in DuPage County,”DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “With the holiday shopping season fast approaching, I expect to see an increase in this type of behavior. Thankfully, law enforcement in DuPage County is well-trained to not only respond to such incidents should they occur, but also protect our retail establishments from would-be thieves.”

The next court appearance for each defendant is scheduled for Dec.2 for arraignment.