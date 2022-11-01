Man sentenced to 18 months for beating Shih Tzu with belt

A Cook County man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for beating a 7-year-old Shih Tzu with a belt, sending her to the veterinarian, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Irmani Lewiel, 27, of the zero-100 block of Churn Road, Matteson, appeared at a sentencing hearing Monday in front of Judge Margaret O’Connell, who handed down the sentence. On May 18, Lewiel entered a plea of guilty to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, the release stated.

On Sept.5, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Woodridge police received a call from the VCA Arboretum View Animal Hospital for a report of an abused Shih Tzu named Bella. Upon their arrival, officers learned that after returning home from work, the owner found Bella lying lifeless in the corner and immediately told her boyfriend, later identified as Lewiel, to take her and Bella to the vet, according to the release.

An investigation found that while Lewiel was home alone with Bella, the dog went to the bathroom on the floor of the home at which time Lewiel “whooped her in the mouth” five times with a belt. Following an exam from the veterinarian, it was determined that Bella suffered from three rib fractures on her right side and air pocketing under the skin as well as two rib fractures on her left side, fractures to both eye sockets, a bleeding broken incisor tooth, bruising around the dorsal pelvis and a bleeding back molar tooth broken in the gum line so that Bella could not close her mouth, the release stated.

Bella was treated for her injuries and has recovered. Both Bella and the couple’s other dog were forfeited from the owners and were adopted by another family.

“In DuPage County, animal cruelty is taken very seriously.” DuPage County States Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.”What I find particularly alarming in this case is the amount of pain and suffering Mr. Lewiel inflicted upon a small, defenseless dog. Thankfully, Bella has recovered from her injuries and is living comfortably with a loving, caring family.”