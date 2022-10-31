Addison man accused of killing wife ordered held without bail

An Addison man accused of fatally strangling his wife last week was ordered held Sunday in the DuPage County jail without bail, authorities said.

Brahim Bakayoko, 44, of the 1100 block of Trinity Drive, faces one count of first-degree murder stemming from the death Wednesday of Reyniko Bakayoko in the couple’s home.

Authorities said Addison police officers called to the home at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday found Reyniko Bakayoko in a first-floor bathroom. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but she was pronounced dead at 3:59 p.m., according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

An autopsy later determined she died from strangulation, officials said.

Prosecutors allege that the defendant and his wife got in a verbal argument that turned physical early Wednesday afternoon. They allege Brahim Bakayoko then strangled his wife, causing her death.

He was arrested at about 12:55 p.m. Thursday and has been in custody since, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

“Domestic violence is unfortunately a significant societal issue, and my office remains committed to using every tool available to reduce its impact on our communities,” State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said in an announcement of the arrest and charge Sunday.

“The men and women from the Addison Police Department send their condolences to the victim’s daughters and her entire family during this tragic time,” Addison Director of Police Timothy Hayden added.

Brahim Bakayoko is scheduled to return to court Nov. 28, for arraignment in front of Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.

