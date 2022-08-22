A second man faces a drug-induced homicide charge in connection with the fatal overdose of a DuPage County woman last year, authorities said Sunday.

Bishop Moore, 62, of the 400 block of South Taylor Avenue in Oak Park, appeared in DuPage County court Saturday, when a judge ordered him held on $350,000 bail.

On Friday, Sergius Harty, 29, of the 300 block of Elm Street in Glen Ellyn, was ordered held on $500,000 bail on a charge of drug induced homicide in connection with the same victim.

The charges stem from the Nov. 5, 2021 death of 29-year-old Margaret McCabe from a fentanyl overdose at a home near Clarendon Hills, authorities said.

According to DuPage County prosecutors, McCabe traveled with Harty that day to Chicago, where they purchased several bags of drugs from Moore. Harty then gave McCabe a bag of fentanyl, which she took home and ingested.

During Harty’s court appearance Friday, prosecutors said investigators found social media messages he sent to friends indicating he got McCabe addicted to drugs and that she thought the fentanyl he gave her was cocaine.

“I’ve turned countless angels into junkies,” another message said, according to prosecutors.

Moore is scheduled to return to court for an arraignment Sept. 12. Harty is scheduled to be arraigned three days later. Both men face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

“The only way to stop this heartbreaking, senseless loss of life is to hold those who supply fatal doses of narcotics responsible,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement Sunday. “Thanks to the outstanding work of DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick’s office, we were able to file charges against another individual suspected of being a link in the deadly supply chain of illegal narcotics that allegedly took the life of Margaret McCabe.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220821/second-man-charged-in-fatal-overdose-of-dupage-county-woman