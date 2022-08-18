Elmhurst man charged with multiple counts of child porn

An Elmhurst man is in custody on $75,000 bail, charged with multiple counts of child pornography, authorities said.

Rylan Raspatello, 24. of the 300 block of South West Avenue is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography, according to a DuPage County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Investigation Unit along with the Elmhurst Police Department executed a search warrant on Wednesday at Raspatello’s residence, following an internet investigation into the possession of child pornography files. A forensic examination of Raspatello’s digital electronics revealed the presence of several child pornography files.

“Our digital forensics team is in a league of their own,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in the release. “If you are dealing in the seedy and disgusting world of child pornography, they will catch you.”

“I commend DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick and his Digital Forensics Investigation Unit for their continued efforts in protecting our children from child pornographers as alleged in this case,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

Raspatello’s next court date is scheduled for Sep. 12.