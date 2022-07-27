New book chronicles history of Woodridge

When former Woodridge Mayor Bill Murphy saw a colleague share on social media that his community had a book written celebrating the town’s history, Murphy wasted no time reaching out to Jo Fredell Higgins, author of that historical novel. A year later, the “History of Woodridge” book is complete and ready to be released.

The village will celebrate the book’s release with Mayor Gina Cunningham, Police Chief Brian Cunningham and author Fredell Higgins at an ice cream social from 10 a.m. to noon July 30 at Village Hall, 5 Plaza Drive.

“I’m certainly looking forward to it, and I’m excited for the residents to have this history,” Murphy said. “The people of Woodridge have always stood out to me, and this book will make the history of Woodridge come alive.”

This is Fredell Higgins’ eighth book on local history, having previously published books documenting the history of Naperville, DeKalb, Geneva, Aurora and Montgomery. During the research phase of her process, she spends much of her time interviewing hundreds of residents and really getting to know a community, she said.

In Woodridge, Fredell Higgins said she never came across a crabby person, quickly learning how exceptional the village’s residents are and what they contribute to the character of the community.

“I found that the village of Woodridge is a remarkable place,” Fredell Higgins said. “Other communities have very good people in them, but not like Woodridge. Everyone that I met couldn’t do enough to help me.”

The book traces the history of Woodridge from when it was farmland all the way to today, including accounts of the 2021 tornado that swept through the community.

The book is dedicated to Murphy and his vision for documenting the history of the community he served for more than 30 years.

The book also includes a welcome note from Mayor Cunningham, whom Fredell Higgins said was instrumental to the writing of the book.

“I welcome you to enjoy this book about Woodridge’s rich history,” the note reads in part. “Our community was built by kind neighbors who help one another.”

While reading the book, residents will learn the land their village rests on was once occupied by the Potawatomi Indians. The book also features remarkable residents who influenced how the village became what it is today.

Not only will residents read of these people, but they will see them pictured throughout the book, which is laid out in a photographic telling of the village’s history. Many of the photographs featured were supplied by the village’s library, Fredell Higgins said, which served as a great resource to her during her research for the book.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting all of the people – it will be a kind of homecoming for me,” Fredell Higgins said. “I’d like as many as can to attend the event. The village is like Camelot, and it’s been wonderful.”