Bond set at $1 million for Lombard man charged with carjacking, assaulting officer

A DuPage County judge has set bond at $1 million for a Lombard man accused of threatening a woman and hijacking her car from her apartment complex.

Bryan Church, 33, of the 2700 Block of South Highland Avenue, is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of aggravated battery to a police officer.

Following a bond hearing before Judge Susan Alvarado, Church must post $100,000 in order to be released.

At about 11:10 a.m. on July 5, Church entered the passenger side of a woman’s 2020 Honda Accord and sat down next to her in the driver’s seat, authorities said.

Church asked for a ride, which the woman refused. He then threatened to slit the woman’s throat if she did not exit the car. Once the woman exited the vehicle, Church switched to the driver’s side and drove the car away, authorities said.

Roughly five minutes later, Lombard police officers responded to a disturbance call in the 700 Block of East Butterfield Road.

Officers found church in an office building with a backpack. When they attempted to talk to Church, he pushed and kicked one of them, police said.

Church was taken into custody and officers found two knives and a BB gun inside his backpack, police said.

Church’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 8 for arraignment before Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.