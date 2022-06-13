Lisle man charged with aggravated carjacking following incident at gas station





Bond was denied Sunday for a Chicago man accused of hijacking a woman’s car at gunpoint from a Lisle gas station.

Daniel Boyd, 31, of the zero to 100 block of E. 75th Street, has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of armed habitual criminal, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On June 11, at approximately 12:17 a.m., Lisle police responded to the Speedway gas station located on Ogden Avenue near Interstate 355 for a call of a vehicular hijacking. Authorities learned that the victim and another individual went to the gas station and that the passenger went into the store to make a purchase.

While the victim was waiting in her BMW, a man wearing a mask that covered most of his face, later identified as Boyd, allegedly approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, pointed a handgun with an extended magazine at the victim and ordered her out of the car, according to the release.

Once out of her car, Boyd allegedly ordered the woman to get on the ground and repeatedly yelled “stay there.” Boyd allegedly entered the woman’s car and fled, at which time the woman entered the gas station and called 911. Police located the vehicle a short time later and initiated pursuit.

The BMW ran out of gas in Will County, and Boyd fled the vehicle on foot with the victim’s handbag, which contained a legally-owned handgun, into the woods near 127th Street and New Avenue. Authorities followed Boyd into the woods, and at approximately 2:30 a.m. Boyd was taken into custody after being tased by law enforcement, the release stated.

The state alleged that Boyd admitted that prior to being tased, he was reaching into the handbag and considered shooting the police, according to the release.

“Judge (David) Schwartz’s granting of the state’s motion to deny bail for Mr. Boyd sends the message that in DuPage County, we will not tolerate violent criminal activity, as alleged in this case,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Additionally, the full and quick response from multiple law enforcement agencies further demonstrates our commitment to public safety and the pursuit of justice. Thankfully, no one was physically injured as a result of Mr. Boyd’s alleged actions.”

Boyd’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 11for arraignment. He faces a penalty of between 21-45 years in the prison if convicted on all counts.