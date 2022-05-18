Tow truck driver found guilty of murder in 2017 Oak Brook road rage incident





A tow truck driver has been found guilty of first-degree murder for fatally shooting the driver of a semitrailer truck following an apparent road rage altercation in 2017.

DuPage County Judge John Kinsella rendered his verdict Wednesday following closing arguments in a five-day-long bench trial against Anthony Tillmon, 39, formerly of Lansing, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Tillmon faces a sentence of between 45 years to natural life in prison.

On April 21, 2017, at approximately 4:50 p.m., the victim, Eduardo Munoz, 43, of Florida, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 88 in Oak Brook. While driving, Munoz and Tillmon were involved in some type of road rage incident and appeared to be yelling at each other, the release stated.

Shortly thereafter, near the Interstate 294 interchange, Tillmon pulled his vehicle alongside the driver’s side of Munoz’s semitrailer, pointed a handgun at Munoz and pulled the trigger, hitting Munoz three times as he was driving. Following the shooting, Tillmon exited the highway and sped away, according to the release.

After being shot, Munoz was able to pull his semitrailer to the right shoulder of the road. He was found in the driver’s seat of the semitrailer and transported to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead due to multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation into the shooting conducted by the Illinois State Police and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office led authorities to Tillmon. On April 25, 2017, Tillmon turned himself in at the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

“First and foremost, I want to again express my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Munoz,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “There is no excuse whatsoever for Mr. Tillmon’s violent actions. Because of his complete disregard for human life, including Mr. Munoz’s and the entire motoring public’s, he now finds himself facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars. “The miracle of this entire tragic situation is that somehow, after being shot multiple times, Mr. Munoz managed to safely get his truck to the shoulder of the road possibly saving countless lives.”

Tillmon’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 28 for return of the pre-sentence report.