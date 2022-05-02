Chicago man gets 16-year sentence for fatal DUI, fleeing scene after striking cyclist





A Chicago man accused of killing a bicyclist with his car and then fleeing the scene of the crash was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison.

Norris Watt, 26, of the 4900 Block of W. Polk Street, entered a plea of guilty to one count of failure to report an accident involving death, a Class 1 felony, and one count of aggravated DUI causing death, a Class 2 felony, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Following his guilty plea, DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin sentenced Watt to six years in the prison to be served at 50% on the Class 1 Felony and 10 years to be served at 85% on the Class 2 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively, the release stated.

On Nov. 18, 2020, Watt appeared in bond court where his bond was set at $250,000 with 10% to apply. He has been held in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that time.

On Nov. 15, 2020, at approximately 11:04 p.m., Lombard police were dispatched to the area of Roosevelt Road and Stewart Avenue regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. Police found the victim, 41-year-old Troy Young, on his back, near the northeast corner of Roosevelt Road and Stewart Avenue. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police saw a deformed bicycle laying in the right lane of westbound Roosevelt Road. An investigation found that prior to the 911 call, Watt was driving his vehicle westbound on Roosevelt Road near Stewart Avenue in excess of 80 mph when he hit Young with his vehicle, according to the release.

After hitting Young, Watt failed to stop and drove away. At approximately 11:26 p.m., Oak Brook police reported they had stopped the vehicle suspected to be involved in the crash. Watt, who was driving the vehicle, was taken into custody.The investigation also revealed that Watt had a combination of alcohol, ecstasy, amphetamine and cannabis in his system at the time of the crash, the release stated.

“The senseless, 100% avoidable death of Troy Young serves as a sobering reminder of the possible tragic consequences of driving under the influence,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. ”With a cocktail of drugs and alcohol in his system, there is absolutely no reason whatsoever that Mr. Watt should have been operating a motor vehicle. When considering his drug and alcohol infused state of mind, coupled with the fact that after the defendant hit Mr. Young he fled the scene leaving his victim to die on the street, Mr. Watt has most definitely earned his 16-year sentence.”