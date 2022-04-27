Lombard man sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit terrorism





A Lombard man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison after he plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit terrorism.

Christian Frazee, 27, formerly of the 900 block of South Lombard Avenue, appeared in DuPage County Court where Judge Michael Reidy accepted his guilty plea and handed down the 10-year sentence, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Additionally, Frazee plead guilty to one count of possession of child pornography for which he was sentenced to an additional three years in prison be served concurrently, the release stated.

On June 1, 2020, Frazee appeared in bond court on attempt terrorism charges and his bond was set at $1 million with 10% to apply. On June 30, 2020, he posted bond and was released.

On December 24, 2020, Frazee appeared in bond court on the child pornography charges where bond was set at $250,000 with 10% to apply in accordance with a previously issued arrest warrant. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that time, the release stated.

During the weekend of May 31, 2020, Lombard police maintained extra patrol as a result of rioting and looting that took place in Chicago, the surrounding suburbs as well as other major cities across the country.

At approximately 12:27 a.m. on June 1, a Lombard police officer saw a man dressed in all black wearing a hood, face covering and latex gloves walking near Lombard Village Hall and then in the direction of the village of Lombard Municipal campus with a bat hanging from his bag, according to the release.

The man, later identified as Frazee, was walking in the direction of the squad cars and employee vehicles holding a lighter in his left hand and a Molotov cocktail in his right hand. He also had a butane torch lighter and seven additional lighters in his possession, authorities said.

Frazee was taken into custody at this time and charged with one count of possession of an incendiary device and one count of attempt terrorism. Both charges are a Class 1 felonies. Through the course of their investigation into the attempt terrorism charges against Frazee, investigators located hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on Frazee’s cellular telephone. On Dec. 22, 2020, a $250,000 arrest warrant was issued for Frazee, the release stated.

“In June 2020, amid legitimate protests, Mr. Frazee armed himself with a Molotov cocktail, headed towards the Lombard Village Hall and municipal campus intent on terrorizing the community through violence,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “If not for the vigilance and quick actions of the Lombard Police Department, the situation may have escalated resulting in the loss of property and perhaps the loss of human life. “Judge Reidy’s sentence today sends the message that criminal activity under the guise of legitimate protests is still criminal activity and will not be tolerated in DuPage County.

Frazee will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.