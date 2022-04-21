Glenbard East student’s drawing depicted act of violence against school: authorities

A Glenbard East High School student has been charged with allegedly placing a drawing depicting an act of violence targeting the school and addressed to a teacher in the teacher’s file cabinet

The 16-year-old male juvenile appeared at a detention hearing Thursday where he was released to the custody of his mother on home detention lockdown. He has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct - threat to a school. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 5.

The teen allegedly placed a drawing in the teacher’s file cabinet depicting a character holding a bloody knife with blood seeping out of classrooms with the caption “school stabber at Glenbard East 120 dead.” Authorities on Wednesday became aware of the alleged threat, and the teen was taken into custody. He remained in custody until his hearing on Thursday, the release stated.

“Any threat to the well-being of our students, teachers and school personnel will be taken very seriously,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Students have got to understand that school threats are no joking matter and can have a chilling effect not just on students, teachers and staff, but also on parents, siblings and the entire community. As I have said in the past,anyone suspected of making a threat, even if made in jest, will be fully investigated and appropriately charged.”

“Teachers can’t teach, and students can’t learn if they instead are concerned about their own personal safety,” Lombard Chief of Police Roy Newton said. “We must do all we can to ensure that our schools remain free from violence and threats of violence.”